Colours donates to `Cage’ Championshp

Sporting apparel company Colours Boutique, threw its support behind the 2nd Annual Guinness ‘Cage’ Street Ball Championship, donating the Highest Goal Scorer [HGS] Award on Wednesday at the entity’s Robb Street location.

The award, which is a $16,000 gift voucher redeemable at the establishment, will be presented to the event’s leading striker.

Presently, Deon Alfred of Tigerbay and Shem Porter of Alexander Village are the joint top scorers with six goals each.

However, they have both been eliminated from the event following defeats at the round of 16 stage. Jamal Cozier of semi-finalist Broad Street is next on the list of scorers with five goals.

Samantha Thomas, representative of Colours Boutique stated that the company is committed to the development of sports, especially at the community and grass-root levels