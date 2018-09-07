Sports

Eighth edition of Courts 10k runs off Sept 30

By Staff Writer
AAG’s Mayfield Taylor-Trim (right) is all smiles as receives the sponsorship cheque from Courts (Unicomer Guyana Inc.) Marketing Manager, Pernell Cummings.

Athletes and road race enthusiasts get ready, the annual Courts (Unicomer Guyana Inc.)10km road race billed for September 30 was launched yesterday at its Main Street head office with lucrative cash prizes on offer.

The eighth running of the event will see $2M going towards the top finishers and logistics.

While the course remains the same, president of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson told those in attendance that the total prize money has moved up from $960,000 to $1.15 Million…..

