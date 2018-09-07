Sports

Titans TT Club Summer Jam TT tournament serves off tomorrow 

By

The Titans Table Tennis Club will serve off their third Table Tennis tournament for the year this weekend (September 8-9).  The tournament, which is dubbed ‘Slammer Jammer’, will be held at the Marian Academy auditorium from 9:00am on both days.  

President of the Club, Dwain Dick, who spoke to Stabroek Sport on the heels of the tournament, explained that the tournament gives coaches the opportunity to assess the growth of their players. 

“Our tournaments are used to measure the development of our players, it gives the coaches an opportunity to show their work, also gives the players an opportunity to showcase their talent and keep them motivated and competitive,” Dick explained. ….

