Contrasting wins for Eastveldt, Pele and Masters football teams

Eastveldt, Pele and Masters FC secured contrasting wins, when the Georgetown Zone of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 Football League, continued yesterday at the Carifesta Complex ground.

Eastveldt blew away Tavelle Academy 8-3. Roland Apple led the way with a hat-trick in the 25th, 54th and 55th minute, while Brandon Solomon added three strikes in the 16th, 63rd and 64th minute.

Chipping in with a double was Antwoine Vasconcellos in the 13th and 49th minute. For the loser, Shaquan Forde, Carl Chisolm and J. Harris scored in the fourth, eighth and 20th minute respectively.

Meanwhile, Pele downed Black Pearl 2-1. Gavin Allen bagged a double in the first and 16th minute. For the loser, Vivian Graham scored in the 21st minute.

Identically, Masters edged Beacons 2-1. Dextor Hector and Marcus Bamfield scored in the second and 31st minute respectively. On target in the loss was Mikel Andrews in the 39th minute.