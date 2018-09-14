Proteas women confident of victory over Windies

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – With just three days remaining before the South Africa women face the Windies at the start of their One Day International (ODI) series, coach of the touring team Hilton Moreeng believes they have what it takes to emerge victorious.

While admitting he expected to face a strong Windies team, Moreeng said once the Proteas women played to their full potential he expected a series win.

South Africa are in the Caribbean for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and five-match T20 International series starting this Sunday.

“They are a very strong side. Playing on home soil, they are a very proud team. We know that it’s going to be a difficult tour because they play well under their conditions. They are also very well led by the experience of Stefanie Taylor so no, you can’t take them lightly,” he said.

But despite this, Moreeng said his players were up to the task.

“The players have worked hard. I think we have let ourselves down as far as results are concerned. For us now, it’s a matter of working at improving our inconsistency problem, it’s something we speak a lot about in the changeroom, in team meetings. “We need to see a lot more clinical performances more often than not, because recently we’ve seen that we play good cricket in patches and for us to get ourselves in the top three (IWC log) there needs to be more good days than bad days,” Moreeng insisted.

“Senior players need to put up their hands and take responsibility. With the squad that we have, we should be able to compete and successfully beat West Indies and win the series.”

He revealed that the visitors’ preparations had been coming along smoothly and that they were making the necessary adjustments in dealing with the scorching heat and the different conditions.

“We’re very excited. The last two days have been good for us. We had extreme heat on day one and you could see a few players were under pressure regarding it and they realized these are conditions that they have to acclimatize to,” Moreeng explained. Proteas squad to West Indies: Dané van Niekerk, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Suné Luus, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Masabata Klaas, Zintle Mali, Faye Tunnicliffe, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Saarah Smith.

Management: Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Salieg Nackerdien (Assistant Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Russell Clarke (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Liaison).