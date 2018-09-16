Sports

CPL attendance up by 20%- CEO

-could head to New York next season

By Staff Writer
CPL’s CEO Damien O’ Donohoe

Chief Executive Officer of the HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Damien O’ Donohoe has expressed his satisfaction with this year’s tournament, stating that the attendance is up by 20 percent.

Speaking at the Marriott Hotel in Guyana recently, O’ Donohoe stated “We couldn’t be more satisfied. I think CPL is really taken the step up to the next level this year and we are 20% up attendance.”

The CEO added that it was due to almost every game in each territory being sold out as well as the television numbers going off the charts…..

