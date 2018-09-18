Conquerors crowned Elite League champs

Fruta Conquerors were crowned the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] Elite League winner after battling to a 1-1 draw with defending champion the Guyana Defence Force [GDF] on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club [GFC] ground, Bourda.

The Tucville giant secured the championship following a series of results on what was their penultimate fixture of the tournament.

Needing a win or a draw against the army unit and for Western Tigers to either lose or draw their matchup against Den Amstel, the Tucville outfit walked away with the title, after Western Tigers was held to a 1-1 result by the West Demerara unit. ….