St Cuthbert’s Mission win on penalty kicks

By Staff Writer
The scorer of St. Cuthbert’s Mission winning penalty, posing for a photo opportunity following the conclusion of their clash with Laluni in the Region #4 Heritage Games Playoff

St. Cuthbert’s Mission defeated Laluni 4-2 on penalty kicks, after regulation ended 1-1 in the Region #4 Heritage Games Playoff yesterday at the St Cuthbert’s Mission ground.

The penalty shoot-out started poorly, as both teams failed from the spot in the shape of St. Cuthbert’s Lorenzo Clenkian and Shevin Patterson of Laluni.

Duran Adrian handed St. Cuthbert’s the lead as he converted to start the second round. On the other side, the poor showing from Laluni continued, as Elroy Adams fired his effort over the crossbar…..

