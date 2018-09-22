Sports

Green Machine commences rugby quest against Curacao

By Staff Writer

Today it begins.

The quest to secure another Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships starts today in Barbados for the national ruggers.

Guyana, the most decorated RAN 7s side will first kick off their campaign against  Group B foe Curacao at 10:58 and then the host at 13:00hrs. 

It will be imperative for the locals to get off to a positive start. So much is on the line during the two-day event as the ‘Green Machine’ look to add more hardware to their collection and bring further glory to the 592…..

