Thomas and Allen good enough to play for Windies, says Bishop

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Jamaica’s talented duo of Oshane Thomas and Fabian Allen have shown that they are good enough cricketers to merit selection to the West Indies senior team.

That is the view of former Windies fast bowler turned commentator Ian Bishop, who has high expectations of both players following their outstanding performances in the just concluded Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 21-year-old Thomas was the second leading wicket-taker in the competition, finishing with 18 wickets, behind only Fawad Ahmed who snared 22 wickets. He was named in the CPL’s All Star team-of-the-tournament.

Meanwhile, Allen, 23, scored 119 runs in three innings, including a match-winning unbeaten 64 against the Barbados Tridents, which helped secure a top-four finish for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Bishop said both players had shown they had the ability to perform at the highest level. “Allen came into the playing 11 rather late. He has a couple of first-class hundreds this year so that says he can play the longer format and he is excellent in the shorter format as a bowler, as a fielder and primarily as a batsman.

“Oshane Thomas will be an excellent long form player if he gets more exposure. There is a level of fitness that will need to be added to his game if he has to perform in red ball cricket. But from the skills he has shown, the pace and the ability to swing the ball, no problem with his potential,” Bishop insisted.