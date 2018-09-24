Bingo Spartans crowned GHB U19 champs 

Bingo Spartans are the 2018 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) female Under – 19 champions after they completed a final round win over St. Joseph’s in action of the GHB Under-19 and Second Division Development League at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue yesterday.

Spartans hammered St Joseph’s 6-0 courtesy of a hat-trick off the stick of Sarah Klautky who netted in the third, 36th and 39th minute respectively.

A double strike from Abosaide Cadogan in the 27th and 38th minute also contributed to the triumph while Haley Carpenter’s 34th-minute strike past the upright completed the formality. ….