Sports

Bingo Spartans crowned GHB U19 champs 

By Staff Writer
Bingo Spartans receive their championship trophy after capturing the GHB girls Under – 19 title.

Bingo Spartans are the 2018 Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) female Under – 19 champions after they completed a final round win over St. Joseph’s in action of the GHB Under-19 and Second Division Development League at the Saint Stanislaus College (SHC) ground on Carifesta Avenue yesterday.

 Spartans hammered St Joseph’s 6-0 courtesy of a hat-trick off the stick of Sarah Klautky who netted in the third, 36th and 39th minute respectively. 

 A double strike from Abosaide Cadogan in the 27th and 38th minute also contributed to the triumph while Haley Carpenter’s 34th-minute strike past the upright completed the formality. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Bingo Spartans hammer Saints 6-1

Fernandes’ hat-trick highlight Sunday’s GHB matches 

GCC Pitbulls bite Joseph Warriors 2-0

More in Sports

Dey stuns field with solo victory

By
Green Machine beaten by J/ca in RAN final

Green Machine beaten by J/ca in RAN final

Usual suspects advance after second day of Heritage Games

Comments