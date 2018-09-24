Sports

Dey stuns field with solo victory

The top prize takers pose for a photo following the completion of the race yesterday on Homestretch Avenue. (Orlando Charles photo)

Curtis Dey (Trojan Cycle Club) took a stunning solo victory in this year’s Victor Macedo road race yesterday after attacking late and holding off his breakaway mates.

The 19-year-old standout wheelsman placed first in the 16th edition of the annual fixture while leading Alonzo Ambrose and Paul DeNobrega onto the podium for the race which rolled off in Peter Rose street, continued to Long Creek on the Linden Soesdyke Highway and concluded on Homestretch Avenue.

The national rider who recorded his fifth win of the season, stopped the clock in 3h:16m:47s for the grueling 73-mile, sunbaked event…..

