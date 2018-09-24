Sports

Guyana ladies begin quest for gold with solid showing 

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s female table tennis contingent who are currently participating in the 60th edition of the Caribbean Table Tennis Federation Senior Championship, in Jamaica, began their quest for gold with a convincing win, yesterday. 

 The women’s team which comprises Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings, Trenace Lowe and Jody Ann Blake defeated Martinique 3-0 in their opening group two encounter. 

 The other countries in that group are the Dominican Republic and Jamaica who will be battling Guyana for the number one and two seeding after their round-robin group matches for the opportunity to advance out of the group…..

