Canje Knights, Rose Hall Town Jammers to clash in final

By Staff Writer

Canje Knights will battle Rose Hall Town Jammers in the final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association [BABA] ‘Karibee Rice’ Championship, defeating Ithaca Hard-Liners via walkover on Sunday at the Vryman Ervine Basketball Court.

The victory was awarded to Canje Knights, after Ithaca Hard-Liners failed to take the playing area with the required number of players, thus forfeiting their chance to play in the grand finale. The small crowd that gathered at the venue with certainly disappointed with the eventual outcome. 

According to coordinator and BABA President Vibert Garret, “The game will not rescheduled and Canje will faceoff with Rose Hall in the finale. It was an unfortunate occurence but we have to award the game to Canje. Prior to the finale, UG [University of Guyana] will play an exhibition game.”….

