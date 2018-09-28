GFF confirms probes of O’Jeer, switching of venue for 2014 qualifier

Following months of silence, the Guyana Football Federation [GFF] has finally confirmed that investigations have been ongoing into the allegation of improper conduct against Keith O’Jeer and the switched FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier against Mexico.

According to a release from the federation, “An independent investigator has conducted and completed a preliminary inquiry into the [Keith O’Jeer] allegation. A report was submitted to the GFF, which will be submitted to the Disciplinary Committee. The Disciplinary Committee will review and pronounce on the matter.”

O’Jeer, who also holds the portfolio of Berbice Football Association (GFA) President, was suspended by the federation for alleged inappropriate conduct during the month of April 2018…..