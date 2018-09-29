Sports

Historic Courts 10k takes place tomorrow

By
Cleveland Forde

A historic Courts 10k gets off to a flying start tomorrow morning at 6am.

According to President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, a record 200 plus entrants will compete in the eighth edition of the annual fixture.

Hutson also told Stabroek Sport yesterday that new state of the art timing equipment was recently sourced from the USA and will be inaugurated at the event…..

