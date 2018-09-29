Ravens fly past Colts in GABA division-one basketball

Ravens crushed fierce rival Colts 72-63 in their first-division clash when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’ continued on Thursday at the Burnham Court, Middle and Carmichael Streets.
Tyrone Hamid recorded a monstrous 35 points in the rout with Dominic Vicente and Ryan Stephney adding 13 and 10 points respectively.
For Colts, Shane Webster top scored with 19 points while Kurt English and Jonathan Mangra chipped in with 13 points apiece…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments