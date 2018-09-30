DCC schools UG in NBS semis 

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), yesterday thumped the University of Guyana (UG) by 162 runs in the second semi-final of the New Building Society 40-overs second division tournament, at DCC.

The victory came on the back of excellent performances from a number of the club’s up-and-coming players who helped thrust the Queenstown Club into the final to face arch-rivals the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

The day began with DCC being sent in after losing the toss which saw them posting a formidable 283 for six for their allotted overs 40-overs. ….