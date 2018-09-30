Sports

DCC schools UG in NBS semis 

—Singh, Bookie, Perez, Nedd star  

By
Raymond Perez watches one sail out of the ground (Royston Alkins photo)

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), yesterday thumped the University of Guyana (UG) by 162 runs in the second semi-final of the New Building Society 40-overs second division tournament, at DCC. 

The victory came on the back of excellent performances from a number of the club’s up-and-coming players who helped thrust the Queenstown Club into the final to face arch-rivals the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC).

The day began with DCC being sent in after losing the toss which saw them posting a formidable 283 for six for their allotted overs 40-overs. ….

