Windies’ bowlers put to the sword in warmup game

VADODARA, India, CMC – West Indies’ leg-spinner Davendra Bishoo snared three wickets, but bowlers were made to toil on the opening day of their two-day warm-up match against the Indian Cricket Board President’s XI yesterday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the President’s XI racked up 360 for six before declaring at the end of their 90 overs.

The home side was led to their eventual total thanks to an unbeaten century from Ankit Bawne, and half-centuries by Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer.

Aside from two early strikes by fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Sherman Lewis to get rid of Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari respectively, the majority of the day’s play was dominated by the Indians.

The duo’s dismissals led to a 92-run partnership between Mayank Agarwal and captain Karun Nair, and they carried the score up to 132 before Agarwal became the first of Bishoo’s three victims, falling 10 runs short of a deserved century.

His knock of 90 came from 111 balls and he struck 14 boundaries and two sixes, and was another reminder to selectors ahead of the first Test match on October 4.

Gabriel then picked up his second wicket, having the captain Nair caught for 29.

However, Bawne and Iyer came together in a 113-run fifth-wicket stand to take control of proceedings.

Iyer hit a brisk 61 off just 64 balls through the afternoon, with a more sedate Bawne eventually taking control on his way to his 18th first-class century.

Bawne’s unbeaten 116 came from 191 balls during which he stroked 15 boundaries.

Iyer though was eventually dismissed by Bishoo, who also accounted for wicketkeeper Smit Patel after tea.

Bishoo was the Windies’ most successful bowler grabbing 3-104 while Gabriel took two for 41.