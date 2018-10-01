Ambris warms up for first Test with hundred

VADODARA, India, CMC – Sunil Ambris made a strong case for selection for next week’s opening Test against India with an attacking, unbeaten hundred as West Indies drew their tour match against the BCCI President’s XI here yesterday.

The right-hander, on his first senior tour since recovering from a broken hand on last December’s tour of New Zealand, struck 114 not out off 98 deliveries to help propel the visitors to an impressive 366 for seven in their first innings.

He headlined a strong effort from the Windies batsmen as wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich carved out a breezy 65 from 69 balls while captain Kraigg Brathwaite, standing in for Jason Holder, chipped in with 52.

Left-handed opener Kieran Powell struck 44, Shai Hope got 36 and rookie Jahmar Hamilton made 23.

Replying to the hosts’ 360 for six declared on Saturday’s opening day, West Indies made a strong start to the day as Brathwaite and Powell remained unbroken at lunch with 96 on the board.

The right-handed Brathwaite faced 78 balls and struck nine fours while the left-handed Powell hit a pair of fours and sixes in a patient 102-ball knock, before both retiring at the interval.

Left-hander Shimron Hetmyer (7) and Roston Chase (5) both perished cheaply before the innings benefitted from two key partnerships. Firstly, Dowrich and Hope put on 99 for the third wicket and when five wickets tumbled for 69 runs, Ambris arrived to salvage the situation.

The 25-year-old Windward Islands stroke-maker took the attack to the Indians, lashing 17 boundaries and five sixes as he dominated an 87-run, unbroken eighth wicket with tail-ender Sherman Lewis (eight not out).

Ambris had an unflattering start to his international career last December when he was twice dismissed hit wicket in four innings, before breaking his arm in the second innings of the second and final Test. He signalled his return to form last July when he struck a hundred for Windies A against India A in the two-match four-day “Test” series in England.

West Indies face India in the first of two Tests starting in Rajkot on Thursday.