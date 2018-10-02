Ticket squabble threatens Windies ODI in Indore

MUMBAI, India, CMC – A squabble over complimentary tickets between the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) and the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association could see the second One-Day International between West Indies and India shifted from Indore to Vadodara from Indore.

The MPCA said last weekend they that had written to the BCCI to indicate they could not longer host the match because of the governing body’s unreasonable demand for tickets.

“This is the decision of our managing committee. The agreement which the BCCI sent us asked for 1250 complimentary passes from us, whereas as per the constitution of the BCCI, they can ask for only 10 per cent [of the share of tickets],” said MPCA secretary Milind Kanmadikar.

“These are all pavilion passes. Our stadium is small and our pavilion capacity is 7 000. Ten per cent of that is 700. If we give the BCCI 700 passes, what will we provide our members and other important stakeholders whom we have to take care of too?

“Of course we do accept what the Supreme Court says but the BCCI should also consider [our difficulties.”

He continued: “When we sent an email saying we weren’t in a position to host the match, the [Committee of Administrators] said that out of the stadium capacity, five per cent has to be given to the BCCI, and the five per cent to the association.

“Ninety per cent of the tickets have to be given to the public, and there will be no preferential allotment.”

Media reports say the Baroda Cricket Association are willing to step in to host the fixture, once the BCCI confirms the change.

West Indies played a drawn two-day tour match against the BCCI President’s XI in Vadodara which finished on Sunday.

The Indore ODI will be one in a five-match series from October 21 and November 1, with fixtures also carded for Guwahati, Pune, Mumbai and Trivanthapuram.

West Indies, who arrived here last week, will also play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals.