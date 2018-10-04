Adams not discouraged, awaits his opportunity

If you press your ears to the pulse of keen cricket followers in Guyana, one would quickly agree with their sentiments regarding the continued exclusion of Essequibo skipper Anthony Adams from the national set-up.

On the other hand, those very pundits are also quite intrigued by the swift rise of one of Guyana’s overseas franchise players, Ramaal Lewis, who, ironically, has worked his way to becoming the country’s first-choice off-spinner.

It is the reluctance to hand Adams his deserved opportunity, which influenced this piece.

Instead of building a case as to why Adams should be given his opportunity, let us from the onset point out the difficulty in slotting him into the squad which also features two other left-arm spinners in Gudakesh Moti and Veersammy Permaul who are seemingly ahead of him…..