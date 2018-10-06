Sports

Persaud elected to FIDE Ethics commission

By Staff Writer
Attorney-at-Law Yolander Persaud

Attorney-at-law Yolander Persaud has been elected by the 89th FIDE Congress to sit on the FIDE Ethics Commission effectively resulting in her becoming the first person from Guyana to hold a position on any FIDE committee.

Persaud, who was initially selected as a member of the female team to play in Batumi, Georgia at the 43rd Chess Olympiad, later opted out of the team after receiving a Chevening Scholarship award.

“The allure of the Olympiad was too hard to resist, however I decided to attend Congress and General Assembly for one week instead, as the Councilor to our Delegate,” she told Stabroek Sport…..

