Anthony romps to victory in Hand-in-Hand feature event

Michael Anthony continues to show sublime late season form.

One week after sprinting away with the Lezo Vacations Dash for Cash 30-lap event at the National Park, the wheelsman from Linden returned to the venue yesterday and took the spoils of the feature 35-lap event of the Hand in Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance 11-race programme.

Anthony stopped the clock in one hour and 19 minutes in a four up sprint.

He led breakaway mates, Rastaff O’Selmo and last year’s event winner, Geron Williams onto the podium. Alonzo Ambrose finished a close fourth while Junior Niles, who pocketed half of the eight sprint prizes placed fifth. Alex Mendes out sprinted the remnants of the 12-man peloton to round out the top six rewarding positions…..