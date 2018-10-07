Four off to Youth Olympics in Argentina

Four athletes have been selected to don the National colours at the Youth Olympic Games currently underway in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to reports, Track and Field standouts, Kenisha Phillips (200m) and Deshanna Skeete (400m) along with swimmers, Jadyn George and Daniel Scott were the ones named to represent the Golden Arrowhead.

Julian Edmonds (Track and Field) and Shyka Gonsalves are the coaches for the two disciplines.

The Youth Olympic Games (YOG) is an international, multi-sport event for young athletes aged 15-18 with an educative and cultural nature that aims to foster the Olympic values in youth.

The event, which takes place every four years (in its two versions, winter and summer, that alternate every two years), is promoted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games is being staged from October 6 -18 with the participation of 4012 athletes from 206 countries.