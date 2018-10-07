Pooran, Narine deliver second win for favourites Red Force 

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Left-hander Nich-olas Pooran continued to excite the senses with a second straight half-century as Trinidad and Tobago Red Force strolled to their second successive victory of the Regional Super50, with a 35-run win over Guyana Jaguars here Friday night.

The 23-year-old, who played three Twenty20 Internationals two years ago but has not been picked since, lashed a stroke-filled 75 off 81 deliveries as Red Force marched to 242 all out in the 50th over.

In reply, Jaguars struggled to string together any partnerships of real substance and were dismissed for 207 in the 48th over, with Trevon Griffith top-scoring with 38 and captain Leon Johnson getting 32.

Off-spinner Sunil Nar-ine was the force for the hosts with the ball, snaring three for 28 from his 10 overs while seamer Dwayne Bravo (2-29), left-arm spinner Khary Pierre (2-30) and leg-spinner Imran Khan (2-45) all claimed two wickets apiece.

The victory followed Red Force’s impressive opening victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes on Wednesday and further reiterated their label as heavy favourites to lift the title.

Sent in, they got a measured start from openers Lendl Simmons (26) and Evin Lewis (22) who posted 51 from 59 balls.

When Lewis perished in the 10th over, Red Force suffered a slide where three wickets fell for 16 runs in the space of 31 balls after seamer Chris Barnwell (2-19) knocked over both openers.

Pooran then arrived to repair the innings, anchoring two successive strong partnerships to see Red Force near the 200-run mark.

All told, Pooran struck six fours and two sixes, putting on 63 for the fourth wicket ith Den-esh Ramdin (28) and a further 43 for the fifth wicket with Kieron Pollard (20).

Bravo struck a pair of sixes in 23 from 28 balls late on to add momentum to the innings.

Seamers Clinton Pestano (3-45) and new-ball seamer Rom-ario Shepherd (3-56) ended with three wickets apiece.

In reply, Jaguars looked in touch with the target at 74 for one in the 17th over when the left-handed pair of Griffith and Johnson were involved in a 60-run, second wicket partnership.

Griffith faced 6 5 balls and struck four fours while Johnson lashed four boundaries in a breezy 32-ball knock.

Pierre got the breakthrough when he had Griffith caught at the wicket and when Imran Khan had Griffith stumped five overs later, Jaguars were losing their way at 92 for three in the 22nd over.

Narine’s introduction then tilted the balance decisively in Red Force’s favour. Crucially, he claimed the attacking pair of Anthony Bramble (11) and Sherfane Rutherford (18) – the two last recognised batsmen – as Jaguars’ scoring ground to a halt.