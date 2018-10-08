Brathwaite, Jangoo lead CCC to strong win 

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Half-centuries from West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and opener Amir Jangoo paved the way for Combined Campuses and Colleges’ comfortable 59-run victory over USA Cricket in the Regional Super50 here Saturday.

Playing in Group at 3Ws Oval, Marooners rallied to a competitive 221 for nine off their 50 overs, thanks to 69 each from Brathwaite and Jangoo.

In reply, USA were challenging at 81 for one in the 20th over but slumped to 162 all out in the 46th over, as they lost their last nine wickets for 81 runs.

Opener Monank Patel carved out a breezy 53 but leg-spinner Keron Cottoy snared three for 40 while left-arm spinner Yannick Ottley (2-25) and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jagessar (2-29) finished with two wickets apiece, to hurt the run chase.

Seeking their first victory following defeat in the opener, Marooners stumbled early and their innings became essentially a tale of two partnerships.

They lost Kyle Corbin for three with the score on five in the second over before Jangoo and Kjorn Ottley posted 112 for the second wicket to revive the innings.

The left-handed Jangoo struck six fours and a six off 77 balls while Ottley faced 82 deliveries and counted two fours and a six.

Once the stand was broken, however, Marooners lost four wickets for 14 runs in the space of 31 balls to decline quickly to 131 for five in the 32nd over.

Skipper Brathwaite came to his side’s rescue, pummeling four fours and two sixes in an up tempo 61-ball innings, adding 62 with Yannick Ottley (21) for the sixth wicket.

Ottley’s depature signalled another slide as Marooners lost their last four wickets for 28 runs.

Jamaica-born left-arm speedster Elmore Hutchinson grabbed five for 42.

Monank Patel and Steven Taylor, who scored 32, then put USA in a strong position courtesy of a 68-run, second wicket stand after opener Jaskaran Malhotram (4) fell cheaply in the third over with the score on 13.

While Patel faced 66 balls and struck six fours and a six, the left-handed Taylor counted three fours in a 60-ball innings.

However, they perished within 14 runs of each other – Jagessar sending back both – and Cottoy ripped out the middle order to leave USA in tatters.