Joseph crowned Lucozade handicap squash king 

Nyron Joseph brought down the curtain in the final of the Lucozade Handicap Squash Tournament with another clinical display to capture championship honours in the Open category at the Georgetown Club Squash Court, yesterday.

Joseph, who is the defending champion, began the handicap at a minus 14 and fashioned his win over Deje Dias on the back of his superior endurance to take the title in straight sets.

Joseph toyed with Dias and wore him down in both sets to take the match 15-14, 15-10. ….