FIDE President to visit Guyana in January

President of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) James Bond,says newly elected president of the FIDE, Arkady Dvorkovic is expected to visit Guyana early next year as the country continues to make strides in the sport internationally.

“The president of FIDE Mr. Arkady Dvorkovic is expected to visit us in January also so Guyana can expect a lot from the GCF,” Bond said when contacted by Stabroek Sport following Guyana’s participation at the just-concluded Chess Olympiad in Georgia.

“We are focused on our players achieving titles,” said Bond, highlighting the achievements of Anthony Drayton who is eligible for a Fide Master title and Maria Thomas who is eligible for an International Master Title…..