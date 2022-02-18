GCF courting regional help to develop game in Guyana

The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) in the form of Vice President Anand Raghunauth, attended a developmental committee meeting for the International Chess Federation (FIDE) which was hosted by the Continental Chess Association (CCA) in Mexico City, Mexico.

According to a GCF release, FIDE President, Arkady Dvorkovich; Managing Director, Dana Reniznice-Ozloa; Executive Director, Victor Bologan; and president of FIDE-America’s IA Jorge Vega were amongst the delegates attending the forum from 28 North, Central and South American federations.

The release added, “GCF was able to secure an in-person meeting with the FIDE president and interacted with the major players in the development of chess in the region and throughout the world. The GCF presented its ambitions and was able to forge relationships to better prepare its players for the future. Promising agreements were made with the Federations of Uruguay, Costa Rica and Barbados to provide mutual support and assistance.”