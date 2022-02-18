Khan stars as Red Force crush Volcanoes by innings

(CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force marched to their second win of the new Regional Four-Day Championship with a crushing innings and 43-run victory over Windward Islands Volcanoes.

Captain Imran Khan snatched four for 38 and fast bowler Anderson Phillip ended with three for 31 as Volcanoes, resuming their second innings on 32 for three, were dismissed for 186 late in the second session at the Brian Lara Stadium yesterday.

Wicketkeeper Denis Smith resisted with a top score of 65 while nightwatchman Sherman Lewis got 33 and number 10 Kenneth Dember, 25 not out, but Volcanoes’ batsmen failed to stand up for the second straight day after being dismissed for 98 on Wednesday.

The victory for Red Force comes on the heels of their three-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions last week while Volcanoes slumped to their second loss following their defeat to Guyana Harpy Eagles in the first round.

Starting the morning still requiring a further 196 runs to avoid an innings defeat, Volcanoes continued to unravel, losing two quick wickets to all but condemn their already slim chances.

Alick Athanaze, yet to score at the start, made only five before becoming the day’s first victim, lbw to Phillip missing a drive at a full length delivery and in the very next over with one added to the total at 60 for five, Keron Cottoy (0) played down the wrong line to off-spinner Bryan Charles (2-55) and was also lbw.

Denis Smith then arrived to lead his side’s fightback, putting on 43 for the sixth wicket with Lewis, 26 for the seventh wicket with Ryan John (15) and 38 for the ninth wicket with Dember.

The right-hander punched half-dozen fours and faced 143 balls before he was ninth out with the score on 171, popping a catch to short leg off leg-spinner Imran Khan.

In the intervening period, Lewis faced 93 deliveries and struck six fours before missing a sweep at Khan and falling lbw while John and Larry Edward (0) perished in the next two overs from the same bowler.