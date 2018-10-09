GDF best gym, Boyce best boxer

Quincy Boyce and the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) took home the marquee accolades when the final bell of the Lennox Blackmore Intermediate Championships chimed on Sunday night at the National Gymnasium.

After three nights of fistic fury, Boyce was awarded the coveted best boxer award while the GDF snared the best gym trophy once again.

Fighting in the welterweight division, Boyce was in demolition mode over the weekend, stopping all three of his opponents. First on Friday night, the GDF standout turned back the challenge of Denzil Adams, making light work of the Republic Gym member in the first round. ….