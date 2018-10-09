Hemraj marks ODI call-up with ton against Windies B

TAROUBA, Trinidad, CMC – Opener Chandrapaul Hemraj celebrated his call-up to the West Indies one-day squad with his maiden List A hundred as Guyana Jaguars brushed aside Windies B by nine wickets, in their Group A clash here Sunday night.

Asked to chase a modest 193 at the Brian Lara Stadium, Jaguars raced to their target in the 29th over, with the left-handed Hemraj finishing unbeaten on 103.

He faced only 80 deliveries and struck 12 fours and two sixes, adding 153 in an unbroken second wicket stand with all-rounder Chris Barnwell, who made 61 not out off 71 balls with a four and three sixes.

Kirstan Kallicharan and Keagan Simmons had both earlier top-scored with 44 while Odean Smith chipped in with 32 as Windies B, sent in, were dismissed for 192 in the 48th over.

The start was a decent one, Simmons posting 37 for the first wicket with Kimani Melius who scored 20 before falling to a catch at the wicket off left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer in the 10th over.

Simmons and Kallicharan, both former Under-19 stars, then came together to add a further 57 for the second wicket to keep the innings ticking.

While Simmons faced 60 balls and struck four fours, Kallicharan consumed 83 deliveries and counted four boundaries.

The stand ended when Simmons was bowled by seamer Clinton Pestano in the 25th over and when medium pacer Sherfane Rutherford also bowled veteran Windies batsman Marlon Samuels for six, 18 balls later, Windies B were stumbling on 106 for three in the 28th.

Kallicharan tried to revive the innings in a 28-run, fourth wicket stand with Yannic Cariah but when the latter retired hurt in the 34th over for eight and Kallicharan fell of the next delivery, Windies B lost their way.

Smith arrived at number eight to belt two sixes in a breezy 31-ball knock but Windies B still fell short of the 200-run mark.

Jaguars wasted little time in getting stuck into the Windies B attack as Hemraj and Trevon Griffith (14) posted a run-a-ball 40 for the first wicket.

Just nine runs came from the first two overs before Hemraj attacked West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, taking 12 runs from the third over.

Hemraj then also went after pacer Smith in the eighth over, striking the right-armer for three fours and a six in an over which leaked 21 runs.

He reached his half-century off 36 balls in the 13th over with a boundary to third man off off-spinner Bryan Charles before raising triple figures off 78 balls with punch through cover for a brace off the same bowler in the 28th over.

Earlier Sunday, Hemraj had been named in a 15-man West Indies squad to face India in five One-Day Internationals starting October 21.