Kobras in comeback win over Plaisance Guardians

Kobras handed Plaisance Guardians their first loss in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League Championship, defeating the East Coast Demerara side 74-67 in their 1st Division clash on Wednesday.

The Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets, provided the backdrop for the unlikely result. Garfield Grenville and Carlos Edwards led Kobras with 17 points each.

They were assisted by the experienced Jermaine Slater with 13 points, while veteran Trevor Smith and Drexel Aaron netted nine and eight points respectively…..