Sports

Kobras in comeback win over Plaisance Guardians

GABA League Championship

By Staff Writer
Kurt English (centre) of Colts trying to evade the pursuing Niko Fraser of Eagles during their GABA League Championship 1st Division clash.

Kobras handed Plaisance Guardians their first loss in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) League Championship, defeating the East Coast Demerara side 74-67 in their 1st Division clash on Wednesday.

The Burnham Court on Carmichael and Middle Streets, provided the backdrop for the unlikely result. Garfield Grenville and Carlos Edwards led Kobras with 17 points each.

They were assisted by the experienced Jermaine Slater with 13 points, while veteran Trevor Smith and Drexel Aaron netted nine and eight points respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Williams nets four as Warriors sink Hikers

By

Jaguars beat Volcanoes by 93 runs

Family crush Strikers, Church Boys top Ninjas

Family crush Strikers, Church Boys top Ninjas

Comments

Trending