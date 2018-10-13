Campbell and Blackwood power Scorpions past Hurricanes

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood blasted half-centuries as the Jamaica Scorpions wasted little time in dispatching the Leeward Islands Hurricanes by seven wickets in their Group B match in the Regional Super50 at the Three W’s Oval here yesterday.

Derval Green snared four wickets as the Scorpions produced a disciplined bowling effort to limit the Hurricanes to 214 for nine in their 50 overs.

They then made light work of the total, speeding to 215 for three in just 33.3 overs, with Campbell top scoring with 81 and Blackwood scoring an unbeaten 65, both better than a run-a-ball.

The Hurricanes found themselves under pressure early on, losing the wickets of Keacy Carty for 7, Montcin Hodge (6) – both victims of Green- Rahkeem Cornwall (28) and Chesney Hughes who made a duck, to leave the score 65 for four in the 17th over.

It took a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Devon Thomas and Akeem Saunders to lift them out of trouble.

Saunders’ patient knock of 17 from 35 balls eventually came to an end when he was out leg before wicket to Jamie Merchant, but Thomas found a capable partner in Orlando Peters, with the two adding a further 41 runs, taking the score to 156 for five.

But once Thomas was dismissed for the top score of 71 from 99 balls, inclusive of three boundaries and two sixes, the Hurricanes folded meekly, with Damion Jacobs’ 28 from 33 balls being the only form of resistance.

Green captured four wickets for 44 runs to be the only bowler with more than one wicket.

The Scorpions then got off to a flyer thanks to openers Chadwick Walton and Campbell, with the pair putting on 87 in 11 overs.

And when Walton was dismissed for 18, Blackwood came to the crease and continued the assault along with Campbell.

By the time Campbell lost his wicket to Orlando Peters for 81, the Scorpions were already well on their way to victory.

His innings lasted 73 balls and he stroked seven boundaries and four sixes.

Meanwhile, Blackwood and Andre McCarthy continued to keep the scoreboard ticking, as all seven bowlers used by the Hurricanes struggled to make an impact.

Blackwood finished unbeaten on 65 off 64 balls and he struck four boundaries and two sixes, as the Scorpions maintained the top spot in Group B with their fourth straight win.