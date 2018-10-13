Patience, trusting defence key to success: Chase

HYDERABAD, India, CMC – Roston Chase said yesterday an adjustment to his temperament had been behind his unbeaten 98 which helped West Indies recover on the opening day of the second and final Test against India.

The Windies were tottering on 113 for five about half-hour after lunch but Chase conjured a superb innings to get the Caribbean side up to 295 for seven at the close the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chase made 53 and 20 in the opening in Rajkot which West Indies lost by an innings and 272 runs inside three days last week.

“I thought that I took my time a little more than in the first game,” Chase said in a post-match interview.

“In the first game I thought I went away from my strengths which is just timing the ball and beating the gaps. I tended to overhit the ball and on these big outfields this is not necessary.”

He continued: “I was in a bit of a rut so that first innings half-century really build my confidence. I’ve been working hard in the nets with the coaches, working on my weak areas.

“And I feel good at the crease so I just came out here and I said in the press conference [on Thursday], it’s just about believing in your ability, [backing] the process and the hard work you put it in and [runs] should come.”

If Chase completes his hundred today, it will mark the fourth of his career and second against India, after scoring an unbeaten 137 two years ago against them in Jamaica in what was his maiden triple figure score.

In fact, all of his centuries have been against Asian sides, with other two coming on Pakistan’s three-Test tour of the Caribbean last year.

Chase said West Indies domestic cricket had prepared him well to face sides like India who relied primarily on spin.

“In the Caribbean coming up in first class cricket, spinners dominate the bowling so I’m accustomed top playing lots of spin on turning pitches in the Caribbean,” he explained.

“But these pitches seem to be very good. I thought the pitches would have spun a bit more but they are playing quite well so far.”

Chase anchored two critical stands to repair the innings, putting on 69 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich who made 30 and a further 104 for the seventh with captain Jason Holder who scored 52.

Both Dowrich and Holder perished in the final session leaving Chase to cautiously play out the day, partnered by Devendra Bishoo on two, but the right-hander said he was unfazed by the prospect of having to wait until Saturday’s day two for a chance at three figures.

“I wouldn’t say it is anything major. I can’t do anything overnight. I have to wait and come back tomorrow but my process is simple: I just look to play each ball on its merit,” the 26-year-old noted.

“Tomorrow myself and Bishoo just have to look to try and bat as long as possible and take [the innings] down as far as possible as we can do, and see what challenging total we can give India.

“Tomorrow is just simple: just play each ball on its merit and just [enjoy the day].”