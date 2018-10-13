Team Evolution/Digicel join forces for Cancer Awareness cycle event

For the past seven years when the calendar flips to October, Digicel stages its annual Cancer Awareness cycling event.
This year will be no different.
During the launch of the flagship event yesterday at the Georgetown Cricket Club pavilion, it was disclosed that this year’s fixture will be staged on October 21…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments