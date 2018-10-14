Golden Jaguars hammer Turks and Caicos 8-0

The Golden Jaguars secured their first win in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers, dismantling lowly Turks and Caicos 8-0 yesterday at the TCIFA National Academy, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

It was the second consecutive heavy defeat for Turks and Caicos, a nation with a population of less than 75,000 people and the lowest ranked member of FIFA alongside Bahamas at 210th, following their 11-0 mauling to Cuba in the opening match.

Guyana, ranked 182nd, entered the clash on the back of a 2-2 result against Barbados…..