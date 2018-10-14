Ninvalle’s provisional suspension lifted

The provisional suspension of President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and Executive Committee (EC) Member of AIBA, Steve Ninvalle has been lifted but he was cautioned following a legal battle with disgruntled members of AIBA’s EC.

With representation from K. Juman Yassin and Teni Housty, Ninvalle was able to argue his case and the provisional suspension which was instituted on July was lifted on October 9. It was alleged in leaked emails and WhatsApp group messages that Ninvalle violated Articles 6.4 and 6.11 of the Code of Ethics. It was also alleged that Ninvalle attempted to organize and establish a de facto Caribbean Federation to replicate a similar organization that disbanded some time ago.

Summary of Complaint and Answers

The Complaint alleged that Ninvalle strongly disagreed with the selection by the AMBC President of three representatives from Caribbean National Federations to develop a presentation for the AIBA EC meeting in July 2018 in Abu Dhabi. The presentation was intended to examine the Region’s development needs. Once developed, the presentation would be shared with other Caribbean federations for their inputs. It is alleged that Mr. Ninvalle was upset that he was not consulted by the AMBC President prior to making the appointments and therefore applied pressure to other Caribbean nations not to support the presentation. ….