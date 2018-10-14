Waldron bags 8-25 to bundle out UG

The Guyana Defense Force (GDF), yesterday, collected first innings points from the University of Guyana (UG) and ended day one on 200 for nine at GDF in the weekends lone Noble House Seafoods Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) two-day second division match.

The day began with UG winning the toss and electing to bat. The students, however, folded for 142 as off-spinner Damion Waldron snared 8 for 25 to rip through UG’s middle order.

Mahendra Persaud top-scored for the students and missed out on a half-century, scoring 49. He got support from number eight Kierre Henry (30) who was the only other significant scorer. ….