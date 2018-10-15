Pouderoyen dumped from WDFA Yearend Qualifiers

Pouderoyen FC was unexpectedly dumped out of the West Demerara Football Association [WDFA] ‘Yearend Qualifiers’ going down 2-1 to Crane Rovers yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.

It what can be described as an embarrassing result for the traditional giant, Pouderoyen FC fell behind in the 24th minute when Alonzo Bowman scored.

The nippy Bowman uncorked a powerful right foot volley from the top of the box which sailed into the roof of the net, after latching onto a poorly defended cross. ….