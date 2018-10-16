Razack’s all-round brilliance steers McGill SS past All Youths

Abdool Razack followed up his half century by capturing four wickets as McGill Sports Club defeated All Youths Sports Club by 69 runs in the West Demerara Cricket Association President’s Cup 50 over tournament at Canal No. 2 Sports Club on Sunday.

McGill won the toss and took first strike, but were bundled out for 183 in 36.2 overs. In reply, All Youths were rolled over for 114 in 35.4 overs.

Razack was the main contributor taking 60 balls for his 54 with five fours and a long six over long on that brought up his half century. He, however, fell the very next delivery…..