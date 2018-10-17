Sports

Survival provides all expenses paid trips for Guyana Softball Cup 8 spectators

By Staff Writer
Survival’s Mark De Freitas, left, displays the tour packages certificate.

Survival Group of Businesses is fully onboard with the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) for the eighth edition of Guyana Softball Cup, billed for later this month.

The company presented its sponsorship to the organisers recently with Survival Travel Agency’s Manager, Mark DeFreitas, saying that the entity is committed to ensure the success of the event.

The business establishment will provide all expenses paid trips for three couples to local destinations, Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls…..

GCB renders assistance to Parika Salem Community Ground

John Fernandes Limited supports South American 10K Road Race Classic

Junior players good enough to make senior team

