Survival provides all expenses paid trips for Guyana Softball Cup 8 spectators

Survival Group of Businesses is fully onboard with the Guyana Floodlights Softball Cricket Association (GFSCA) for the eighth edition of Guyana Softball Cup, billed for later this month.

The company presented its sponsorship to the organisers recently with Survival Travel Agency’s Manager, Mark DeFreitas, saying that the entity is committed to ensure the success of the event.

The business establishment will provide all expenses paid trips for three couples to local destinations, Kaieteur and Orinduik Falls…..