Guyana leg of South American 10K road race set for Nov 4

By Staff Writer
Clive Pellew, Brand Manager of Rainforest Water handed over a sponsorship cheque to President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), Aubrey Hutson, yesterday at Thirst Park following the launch of the 16th edition of the South American 10K event.

Over 50 of the best local, regional and South American distance athletes are set to match strides on the streets of Georgetown on November 4 during the second leg of this year’s South American 10K road race.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday at Thirst Park during the launch of the 16th edition of the prestigious annual fixture.

As customary, Suriname will host the first leg – on Sunday, October 28 – while the athletes will take their talents to Panama a week after Guyana’s leg – on November 11 – where the curtains will come down on the three-stage event…..

