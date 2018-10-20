Cadogan leads Imam Bacchus to victory

Essequibo Franchise player, Neiland Cadogan capped off a splendid all-round performance to see Imam Bacchus Sports Club score the highest total of the weekend against Cotton Field Strikers while Reliance Hustlers, Queenstown Sports Club and Affiance Sports Club recorded wins in the Central Essequibo T20 tournament.

Playing at the Reliance Ground, Imam Bacchus took first strike and Cadogan duly smashed 103 with seven sixes and nine fours to steer his side to 221-5 from their allotted overs. He was supported by Nathan Persaud who was equally aggressive, clobbering six sixes and a solitary four on his way to 47.

Kevin Balbadar was unbeaten on 25. Bertram Benalds was the most successful bowler from Cotton Field, picking up 3-45…..