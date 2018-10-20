Courts Pee Wee football round of 16 matches on today

Following the end of the group stage, the round of 16 section in the Courts Pee Wee Primary School Football Championship will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

In the opening clashes at 12:30hrs, St. Agnes battle Colaaco and Tucville opposes Mae’s while Marian Academy engages Golden Grove and defending champion West Ruimveldt opposes Plaisance Orphanage from 13:30hrs.

At 14:30hrs, St. Pius lock horns with Soesdyke and Timehri matches skill with Mocha, while St. Ambrose faces-off with South Ruimveldt and Enterprise takes aim at North Georgetown from 15:30hrs.

Complete Fixtures

Game-1

St. Agnes vs Colaaco-12:30hrs

Game-2

Tucville vs Maes-12:30hrs

Game-3

Marian Academy vs Golden Grove-13:30hrs

Game-4

West Ruimveldt vs Plaisance Orphanage-13:30hrs

Game-5

S. Pius vs Soesdyke-14:30hrs

Game-6

Timehri vs Mocha-14:30hrs

Game-7

St. Ambrose vs South Ruimveldt-15:30hrs

Game-8

Enterprise vs North Georgetown-15:30hrs