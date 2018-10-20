Inter Service championships to begin tomorrow

The Inter Services Annual Swimming and Athletics Championships for 2018 will commence tomorrow and end Friday.

Under the theme “Fostering Dynamic Culture of the Disciplined Services through Sports,” tomorrow’s events will kick-off with a Mixed Road Relay at 06:00hrs, from the Police Officers’ Mess to the University of Guyana Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and back while the Inter-Services Swimming Meet will follow at 10:00hrs at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal ECD.

The Finals of the Track and Field Events ignites on Friday at 13:00hrs with the March Past by Officials and Athletes drawn from the Joint Services, at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

Heats will then be held on Tuesday and Wednesday commencing at 10:00hrs both days.

Commander ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman will host the Annual Commanders’ 10/10 Cricket Competition commencing 10:00hrs on October 27, at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.