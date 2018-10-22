GFC slams five past Northern Rangers

Georgetown Football Club [GFC] crushed Northern Rangers 5-0, when the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] Stag Beer ‘Revival Cup, continued yesterday at the Tucville ground.
The Bourda boys were led by a brace from Rondel Peters in the 26th and 65thminute while Richard Edmonson bagged a double in the 70th and 78th minute. Opening the scoring in the 22nd minute was Lavaughn Innis.
Meanwhile, Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battled to a 1-1 draw. Julian Forris handed Riddim Squad the lead in the 35th minute only for Takadie Sealey to equalise in the 52nd minute for Black Pearl.
