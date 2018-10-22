Sports

GFC slams five past Northern Rangers

By Staff Writer

Georgetown Football Club [GFC] crushed Northern Rangers 5-0, when the Georgetown Football Association [GFA] Stag Beer ‘Revival Cup, continued yesterday at the Tucville ground.

The Bourda boys were led by a brace from Rondel Peters in the 26th and 65thminute while Richard Edmonson bagged a double in the 70th and 78th minute. Opening the scoring in the 22nd minute was Lavaughn Innis.

Meanwhile, Riddim Squad and Black Pearl battled to a 1-1 draw. Julian Forris handed Riddim Squad the lead in the 35th minute only for Takadie Sealey to equalise in the 52nd minute for Black Pearl.

Around the Web

More in Sports

Barbados capture IBF U18 titles

Speedboat and Regal Masters retain PM titles 

Holder hails Windies batting despite defeat

Holder hails Windies batting despite defeat

Comments

Trending