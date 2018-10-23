Calypso support and history add to flavour of ICC WWT20

The West Indies cricket has grown tremendously and it seems only apt that the Caribbean is hosting the first stand-alone International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 (WWT20) from November 9-24.

After a golden 2016, when Caribbean cricket teams won three ICC world titles, the West Indies will host their second ICC WWT20 and unlike the first time, when the event featured both men and women’s teams, this time the ICC Women’s World T20 will make history as a standalone women’s event.

When the baton passed to the region two years ago, they could not have asked for a better start. The Windies women had created history when they won the 2016 event in India, becoming only the fourth team since 1973 to win a global title. They returned home to a rousing welcome, including a motorcade in Barbados, alongside members of the victorious men’s side…..