Lakers’ Ingram on suspension: ‘Better than we expected’

Los Angeles Lakers guard Brandon Ingram expected a worse penalty than the four-game suspension he received for igniting a brawl against the Houston Rockets.

Ingram, 21, spoke yesterday for the first time since Saturday’s melee, which began with his hard foul and shouting match against Rockets guard James Harden. Lakers guard Rajon Rondo and Rockets guard Chris Paul squared off, with video showing Rondo spitting in Paul’s face. Ingram then jumped into the fray with a wild punch.

Ingram and Rondo served the first game of their suspensions yesterday at home against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers will remain short-handed for their following contests against the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and a rematch with the Spurs on the road…..